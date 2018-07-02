Man Gets Stuck Up A 10-Metre Lamppost In Birmingham After Taking Suspected Illegal High

A man who scaled a 10-metre high lamp post in Birmingham and got stuck at the top for more than hour has been rescued by firefighters.

It is not known how the unidentified man managed to scale the post, but a spokesman for the fire service said he feared he may have taken an illegal high.

Two fire crews were called to Grove Lane near Holly Road, Handsworth, and used a rarely deployed hydraulic platform to reach the man and bring him down.

Eyewitness Raj Rattu, from Handsworth, was driving on Grove Lane when he noticed the man acting strangely.

He said: “I noticed a young man by himself acting weird on the side of the road near the lamppost.

“He had his top off and was waving his arms around and dancing like he was at a music festival.”