I Just Learned What Bisto Actually Stands For, And It's Pretty Clever

Amy Glover

We’ve already shared the adorable meaning behind LEGO’s name, as well as the surprisingly posh origin of KitKat’s branding.

We’ve even explained how Biscoff gets that hard-to-explain flavour into their biscuits.

But what about Bisto, the iconic gravy base?

Well, it turns out that the name is actually an acronym ― each letter of Bisto refers to a property of the granules themselves.

Advertisement

What does it stand for?

Invented in 1908, Bisto was made by Mr Roberts and Mr Patterson, who were two employees of Cerebos salt (per Britshop).

The men were inspired by their wives’ requests to find a way to produce smooth gravy every time, an archived page from Bisto’s site says.

There were certain qualities a good gravy has; thick, tasty, and glossy, with a deep rich colour.

So when Mr Roberts and Mr Patterson came up with a product that managed to hit all the marks with only the addition of hot water, they seem to have used its name to celebrate their success.

According to the same archived Bisto page, “The finished product is named ‘Bisto’ for its unique ability to ‘Brown, Season and Thicken in One.’”

Advertisement

Where did the ‘Aaah, Bisto’ come from?

It might surprise you to learn how long the brand’s instantly recognisable “aah” has been around.

Per Bisto, a 1919 ad, made by cartoonist Wilf Owen only eight years after the launch of the product, featured two kids sniffing a pie.

“Ah! BISTO,” the text of the advert reads ― “nobody knows exactly who came up with the idea for Bill and Maree [the children] but they soon became loved by the nation,” Bisto says.

“Their legacy lives on to this day with their catchphrase ― ‘aah! Bisto.’”