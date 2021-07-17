US rapper Biz Markie has died at the age of 57. Biz, who was born Marcel Theo Hall in 1964, was a prominent figure in the early hip-hop scene in the 1980s. He scored his biggest hit in 1989 with the track Just A Friend, which reached the top 10 in the US charts. The news of his death was announced by his representative, Jenni Izumi, who said that he died on Friday with his wife at his side.

Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Biz Markie pictured last year

Paying her respects, she said: “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. “He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.” No cause of death has been given. Biz was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2014, and last year was hospitalised for several weeks last year due to complications from the disease.

Raymond Boyd via Getty Images Biz Markie performing in 1990