Here's How To Spot This 'Invisible' Driving Hazard In Freezing Weather

via Associated Press

The UK faced five snow and ice weather warnings over the past weekend, which have not gone away as quickly as expected.

There are still yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice in Northern Ireland, Scotland, parts of England, and Wales, which are active until Thursday 9 January (as of the time of writing).

Advertisement

Given the cold snap, motorists should be on the lookout for black ice ― a transparent layer of ice which can be hard to see, and can easily cause cars to skid.

It’s called black ice because its air-bubble-free, smooth structure looks just like the surface of a tarmac road at first glance.

So how can you spot it, what do you do if you hit it, and what are the best rules to follow when driving on icy roads?

Advertisement

Be on high alert for ‘wet’ patches on the road

On its website, the RAC says: “Black ice can be almost invisible to drivers, which makes it particularly dangerous.”

It adds that you should always be on high alert if you notice a “wet” patch of road in cold temperatures.

You might notice its smooth, slick surface glinting in the light, or notice cars ahead of you wobbling on a patch of it.

Advertisement

But the RAC adds “it’s likely you won’t see black ice at all, so be particularly cautious on shaded stretches of road, bridges, flyovers and tunnels – anywhere the surface temperature may be lower, in fact”.

Quieter roads are also more likely to be affected.

What if I hit black ice?

Per the RAC, you shouldn’t panic. Experts advise you to keep your steering wheel steady and avoid hitting the brakes.

“Use the gears to slow down if necessary, but avoid any sudden movements that could destabilise the car,” experts add.

Advertisement

If you start to skid, the RAC advises you “steer gently into it” ― for example if the back of your car is sliding to the left, steer to the left.

What’s the best advice for driving in cold weather?

The AA stresses that its number one piece of advice is to go slow on colder roads.

If you have to hit the road this week, try the following AA-approved tips:

Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch gently to avoid wheel-spin.

If you have to use your brakes, apply them gently.

Driving uphill – leave plenty of room between other cars or wait until it’s clear so you don’t have to stop part way up. Keep a constant speed and try to avoid having to change gear on the hill.

– leave plenty of room between other cars or wait until it’s clear so you don’t have to stop part way up. Keep a constant speed and try to avoid having to change gear on the hill. Driving downhill – slow down before the hill, use a low gear and try to avoid braking. Leave as much room as you can after the car in front.