Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Mark – who sings and plays bass guitar in the rock band – shared the news with fans on his Twitter page on Wednesday night. He explained: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Mark Hoppus performing in January 2020

The 49-year-old said that he still has “months of treatment ahead”, but insisted he’s trying to retain a “hopeful and positive” attitude. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he added. “Love to you all.”

He also posted a photo of himself in a hospital waiting room on his Instagram story, joking: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Instagram/Mark Hoppus Mark Hoppus' Instagram message

Bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted later: “I too, have been aware of [Mark’s] cancer diagnosis for awhile now. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

Drummer Travis Barker posted a picture of himself and Mark on his Instagram story, writing: “Love you @MarkHoppus.”

Instagram/Travis Barker Travis Barker also shared a succinct but heartfelt message for his bandmate