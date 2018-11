ENTERTAINMENT

Stars Walk Blue Carpet For DC’s ‘Aquaman’ Premiere In London

ason Momoa, Amber Heard and other stars took to the blue carpet in London for the premiere of ‘Aquaman’. Aquaman is one of the characters in DC Comics' "cinematic universe", having also appeared in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League". The character has long been seen as a joke in the superhero world. This will be his first solo outing.