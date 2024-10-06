Blue Plaque Put Up At Supermarket Where The Lettuce That Beat Liz Truss Was Bought

Former PM Liz Truss. via Associated Press

A fake blue plaque has been installed outside the supermarket where the lettuce that famously defeated Liz Truss was bought.

The commemoration is yet more humiliation for the former prime minister, who only last 49 days in office.

It has been erected at a Tesco in Walthamstow, east London, and says: “A lettuce purchased here in September 2022 lasted longer than prime minister Liz Truss.”

The plucky lettuce that beat @trussliz has been commemorated with a blue plaque outside the Tesco in #Walthamstow where it was bought.#LizTruss #LettuceLiz pic.twitter.com/ryysR2gZOl — Spice Albert 🔀 (@SpiceAlbert) October 4, 2024

The lettuce stunt was launched by the Daily Star as Truss battled to save her political career in the wake of the disastrous mini-Budget.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts sent the financial markets into crisis, saw interest rates soar and the value of the pound plummet.

At one stage, the Bank of England even had to step in to prevent the British pensions industry from collapsing.

The Daily Star website set up a livestream, showing the lettuce with eyes and a blonde wig, to see if it would last longer than Truss did in No.10. The lettuce won.

Since leaving office, Truss has struggled to shake off the embarrassment of being defeated by the leafy vegetable.

In August, a banner depicting a lettuce and the message “I crashed the economy” slowly unfurled from the ceiling behind her as she spoke at a pro-Donald Trump event.

Once she noticed it, the former PM left the stage, and the following day wrote on X: “What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons. This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech.

