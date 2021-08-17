Bob Dylan has been accused of grooming a 12-year-old girl, pliing her with drink and drugs and sexually abusing her in the 1960s, a lawsuit has alleged.

The revered singer-songwriter, 80, is accused of befriending the youngster, named in court documents only as JC, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

A representative for Dylan denied the claims, which were filed at Manhattan Supreme Court.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, inside the “look back window” of a New York law allowing victims of sexual assault to lodge claims regardless of how long ago the alleged incident took place.