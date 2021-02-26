Boohoo Has Launched A '21st June' Section And It's... A Mood

Our social lives could be back to normal on June 21 – and retailers are very aware we’re already planning our outfits.

So much so, Boohoo has launched a whole section on its site called ’21st June Outfits’, dedicated to the garms we may be wearing come summer.

It follows its famous ‘jeans and a nice top’ section several years back – that failsafe ‘casual, but not too casual’ outfit we know only too well.

Boohoo Outfits in the 21st June section on Boohoo

“We’re finally saying ‘see ya lockdown’ which is the perfect excuse for a wardrobe refresh,” the site says on its 21st June section.

“We’re swapping our go-to loungewear and tracksuits for new season going out outfits and on-trend spring essentials. Whether you’re most looking forward to brunch with the girls or you wanna make a statement in a new going out dress when we can finally go out again, we’ve got your post-lockdown looks on lock.”

Those post-lockdown looks, according to Boohoo, include a barely there waistcoat, a corset front top and a hell of a lot of under-boob...

BooHoo Three outfits in the June 21 range.

For those feeling less, ahem, adventurous, you’ll also find floral tops, mini dresses and a whole lot of jeans. The novelty!

Either way, people seem to be enjoying the addition.

Boohoo having ‘21st June outfits’ section is everything Im living for! 🥳👏🏽 — Amy! (@AmyWoodier) February 24, 2021

Boohoo actually have a section for June 21st outfits! Love it 👏 @boohoo pic.twitter.com/3OXWd4yN8F — 𝔸𝕞𝕪 ✌🏻 (@Amy_morris_x) February 24, 2021

boohoo really have a lockdown lifting category with 21st june outfits subcategory 😂😂 — Tee ' (@tiaamariamix) February 23, 2021

asif boohoo have actually gone and made a “june 21st outfits” section 😭 lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/0vyqMSWnpL — lau (@sxlfsprmcy) February 24, 2021

Whether you choose to shop at Boohoo, somewhere without a cloudy rep, or pull an old favourite out your wardrobe, it’s going to be a great summer.