No.10 Does Not Deny There Was Another Lockdown Party On Boris Johnson's Birthday

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

No.10 has not denied a party took place in Boris Johnson’s flat on the evening of his 56th birthday during lockdown.

According to The Sunday Times, Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, organised a gathering with “several friends” in their Downing Street home on 19 June 2020.

At the time indoor mixing between households was forbidden by Covid laws.

Johnson was issued a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending a surprise birthday bash in the Cabinet Room during the day.

But the potential second gathering was not included in Sue Gray’s partygate report published last week.

The Sunday Times said an aide possesses messages sent by Carrie Johnson at around 6.15pm appearing to notify her husband that she was in the flat “with an unspecified number of male friends”.

The messages are said to have been sent after she was told the prime minister was coming up to the residence.

Asked about the event on Monday, the prime minister’s spokesperson did not deny it took place.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, has said the prime minister must “come clean” about his “involvement in this apparently rule-breaking gathering”.