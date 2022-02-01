No.10 U-Turns And Says Public Will Be Told If Boris Johnson Gets Covid Fine

Sue Gray’s report into partygate revealed police are investigating at least three gatherings where the prime minister was in attendance.

In total the Met is looking into 12 parties and examining around 300 photographs as part of the investigation.

Before the u-turn, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had said: “The public have a right to know if the prime minister is found to have committed an offence by the police.

“Boris Johnson said he would publish the full report of the investigation conducted by Sue Gray into his behaviour. He cannot be allowed to backtrack or hide the results of the police investigation.”