Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Boris Johnson was not making a “direct comparison” between Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion and the Brexit vote but will not withdraw the comment, No.10 has said.

The prime minister triggered a widespread backlash on Saturday when he said the British decided to “choose freedom” just as the people of Ukraine had.

Advertisement

Labour slammed the remark as “utterly distasteful” while a former UK national security adviser branded it “insulting and insensitive”.

Asked on Monday if Johnson would be withdrawing his intervention, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “No.”

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that “no” the PM had not subsequently had second thoughts about making the link.

“As the PM’s speech made clear, there was not a direct comparison made between fighting in Ukraine, as the chancellor said, they are not directly analogous.

Advertisement

“He was making observation about people’s desire for freedom.

“He was making an observation about people’s desire for freedom and saying that’s what he believes those who voted for Brexit voted for.”

Downing Street added that Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK had been in the audience for Johnson’s speech to the Conservative Party’s spring conference and had given it a “standing ovation”.

On Sunday Rishi Sunak defended the PM, arguing: “Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the prime minister was saying that they were directly analogous either.

Advertisement

“People will draw their own conclusions. People can make up their own minds.”

Johnson said during his speech: “I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time. I can give you a couple of famous recent examples.

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners.