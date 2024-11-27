Bose/Dayna McAlpine/HuffPost UK Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Look, I was an AirPod girlie for a LONG time – we’re talking since Apple launched their first gen in 2016. I immediately loved being able to wear in-ear headphones without a wire and didn’t really deviate from my first purchase... until recently.

It’s common knowledge that when it comes to headphones, you’re in safe hands with Bose and when it comes to their best products, their QuietComfort range is legendary for their comfort and audio quality.

Well, despite these well known facts, I was BLOWN AWAY by just how good their new QuietComfort Earbuds were – how did I live without this level of sound cancellation before?

You can access your QuietComfort Earbuds’ settings via an app and choose how intense you want their sound cancellation to be – you can block out everything with Quiet Mode or still hear critical things happening around you with Aware Mode.

I always opt for total sound cancellation and you really can’t hear ANYTHING – these were a lifesaver during a recent unexpected hospital stay which featured a ward mate who snored like a chainsaw, even with music off I couldn’t hear a peep!

Available in black, white smoke and chilled lilac, the QC Earbuds fit perfectly and, most importantly, comfortably. I can wear these headphones for hours and remain completely unbothered by friction or pressure in my ears – I can even go for a nap with them in. A trio of eartip and stability band sizes are included with all QC Earbuds, so you’ll absolutely find the ideal size for you.

Designed for all-day use, the headphones also allow you to seamlessly take and make clear calls and give you a whopping 8.5 hours of battery. When they do run out, they charge back up FAST – a quick 20-minute charge in the wireless case extends the playback by up to 2 hours.