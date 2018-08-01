Boy Wins £1000 For Catching Oval Cricket Ball But Is Only Interested In Hugging His Mum

All parents know that as our children grow up they’re going to be a little less partial to public displays of affection with family members in public.

But one young lad has shown he still has his priorities straight (and on live BBC television nonetheless) as he celebrated catching a ball at a cricket match by giving his mum a big hug.

The boy - who was watching Surrey play Welsh team, Glamorgan, at the Oval stadium in south London on Tuesday evening - managed the catch as the ball hurtled into the crowd.