Boy Wins £1000 For Catching Oval Cricket Ball But Is Only Interested In Hugging His Mum

All parents know that as our children grow up they’re going to be a little less partial to public displays of affection with family members in public.
But one young lad has shown he still has his priorities straight (and on live BBC television nonetheless) as he celebrated catching a ball at a cricket match by giving his mum a big hug.
The boy - who was watching Surrey play Welsh team, Glamorgan, at the Oval stadium in south London on Tuesday evening - managed the catch as the ball hurtled into the crowd.
Not only does this result in a well-deserved cheer from the rest of the crowd, but also means the boy receives £1000 in prize money as part of the Kia Catch competition.
The contest, which has been running at the venue for several years now, means that at any T20 match, the audience can walk away with a cool grand in their pocket, just for catching a rogue bowl.
You don’t even have to register to take part. Meaning the boy will have been the lucky recipient of a cheque after the match.
It’s no wonder that a few minutes later, after letting the news sink in, he turns to his mum and says: “Oh my god.”
Glamorgan won the match by four wickets despite missing captain Colin Ingram and Australia batsman Joe Burns. The win means the team keep their unbeaten T20 record against Surrey at the Oval.
We wonder what he is going to spend the money on? Hopefully he’ll take his mum’s advice.