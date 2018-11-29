Boy Who Posted Dad's Card 'To Heaven' Receives Heartwarming Letter Back

A seven-year-old boy who asked postal workers to deliver a card to his late dad for his birthday received the most touching response from Royal Mail. Teri Copland, the boy’s mum, shared a photo of the envelope that her son Jase Hyndman had written on which read: “Mr Postman. Can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday? Thanks.” Jase and his 10-year-old sister Neive have marked their father James’s birthday every year since he died in May 2014. The seven-year-old posted his card a few weeks ago and yesterday received a lovely response from the mail company, which Teri said restored her faith in humanity.

PA Ready News UK

“Dear Jase,” read the letter from Sean Milligan, Royal Mail’s assistant delivery office manager. “While we’ve been delivering your post, we became aware of some concerns. So I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter to your dad in heaven.” It was a difficult challenge, they noted, as they had to “avoid stars and other galactic objects” en route to heaven. “However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered,” Milligan wrote. “Royal Mail’s priority is to get our customers mail delivered safely. I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely.”

Teri Copland / PA Ready Jase and his father James Hyndman.