Brendan Fraser Says HFPA Wanted Him To Agree Alleged Sexual Assault Was 'A Joke', Not 'An Advance'

Brendan Fraser has claimed he was asked to sign a document that an incident of alleged sexual abuse he experienced was intended as a “joke”.

Earlier this year, as accusations against several key figures in Hollywood continued to roll in, Fraser shared an allegation of his own, when he told GQ magazine that he had been groped by Philip Berk, the former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) back in 2003.

While Berk denied the allegation at the time, claiming it was a “total fabrication”, the HFPA said they would be opening an investigation, which Fraser has said is now concluded.