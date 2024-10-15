Brendan O'Carroll Apologises After 'Implied Racial Term' On Set Of Mrs Brown's Boys Halts Rehearsals

Brendan O'Carroll in 2020 via Associated Press

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has apologised after making a joke in which a “racial term was implied” during rehearsals for an upcoming Christmas special.

Rehearsals for this year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys specials are currently underway in Glasgow, but were briefly paused after what Brendan described as his “clumsy joke” was made.

Following a brief investigation, rehearsals have since resumed.

“At a read-through of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, in the character of Agnes, where a racial term was implied,” the Irish comedian said.

“It backfired and caused offence which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised.”

A BBC spokesperson also said: “Whilst we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise.”

Brendan O'Carroll in character as Agnes Brown BBC Studios / Elaine Livingston

More details of Brendan’s comments have not been disclosed publicly.

After a decade of stand-alone specials, and its own spin-off film, the polarising BBC comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys returned for its four-episode fourth season last year.

This year’s festive specials are still expected to air in their usual Christmas Day and New Year’s Day slots.

The Agnes Brown character previously inspired the talk show All Round To Mrs Brown’s, in which Brendan interviewed celebrity guests in character as his comic creation.