Britain will quit the EU ‘without a deal’ if Parliament decides to vote down Theresa May’s final proposals, a Brexit minister has warned.

Lord Callanan suggested that the UK would fall back on basic World Trade Organisation rules if the eventual Brexit deal was rejected by MPs or peers.

Speaking in the House of Lords, his remarks are the clearest yet from any minister of the consequences of losing the “meaningful vote” promised to Tory rebels and Labour last year.

Labour peers said they amounted to a “blackmail” threat that anyone who dared voted against the deal would trigger a “catastrophic” outcome with basic tariffs.

Crossbencher and former judge Baroness Butler-Sloss had asked Callanan what would happen if Parliament decided it didn’t like the final deal the Prime Minister produced after her talks with Brussels.

“If there is a vote in either House, particularly the House of Commons, which rejects whatever the Government put forward, what will the Government do?” she asked.