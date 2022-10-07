Succession Star Brian Cox Takes Down Liz Truss During Impassioned Question Time Appearance

Succession star Brian Cox has made his feelings about Liz Truss and the Tory party very clear during an impassioned appearance on Thursday night’s Question Time.

The actor said he did not trust the new Prime Minister and that she was “the wrong person for the job”.

The screen veteran also described the recent Conservative Party conference as “an absolute fiasco” and called out Truss’s recent mini-budget and the economic turmoil that followed.

“We’re not at a time where we can afford these kind of mistakes,” the actor said to applause from the studio audience. “We’re in a very crucial position. We simply can’t afford these kind of mistakes, and they’re being made time and time and time again.

“It’s got to stop. We need some vision, but we have no vision. This party has absolutely no vision.”

The actor stated that he “ain’t a fan” of Truss and that trust in her leadership had been “singularly absent”.

“I cannot see how she can lead the country,” he said.

“I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her. And if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything. And I think that’s singularly absent.

“Certainly what’s been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco.”

He continued: “We’ve seen it, we’ve all witnessed it. We’ve witnessed it on a daily basis, and she’s the wrong person for the job. That’s what I believe.

“I just do not think she is the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her… there’s something about her that I just simply do not trust.

“So I ain’t a fan.”

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was eventually forced to make an apology for the fiscal event that crashed the markets after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan.