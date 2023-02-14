Brianna Ghey: Candle-Lit Vigils Held For Trans Teenager After Fatal Stabbing

Pictures of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey with the message 'REST IN POWER' are displayed surrounded by candles during a candlelit vigil in her memory in Liverpool. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Hundreds of people have attended vigils in memory of Brianna Ghey after the trans teenager was stabbed to death at the weekend.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Detectives investigating the 16-year-old’s death said on Tuesday they are investigating whether it was a hate crime, rowing back on a previous statement saying there was no evidence to suggest that.

Officers have also been granted a 30-hour extension to question a boy and girl, both aged 15, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, people gathered together for a candle-lit vigil at College Green in Bristol city centre, while at the same time a vigil took place at St George’s Hall in Liverpool.

In the coming days, events organised by members of the transgender community are due to be held in other cities around the UK, including London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast.

Advertisement

Liverpool

Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside St George's Hall, Liverpool, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday. Peter Powell via PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Powell via PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Powell via PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Powell via PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Powell via PA Wire/PA Images

Advertisement

Bristol

A candle-lit vigil at College Green in Bristol city centre in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday. Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images

Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

Advertisement

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A candlelit vigil is taking place on College Green tonight to remember Brianna Ghey pic.twitter.com/TNeivcCGrg — Martin Booth (@beardedjourno) February 14, 2023

The vigil for #BriannaGhey on College Green… the speech that stuck with me “we won’t just be here for you when you die, we will be here for you when you are alive. We must strengthen community.” pic.twitter.com/FspqlbrU2d — Cllr Emma Edwards (@bristol_pip) February 14, 2023

A candlelit vigil is taking place in Liverpool tonight in memory of Brianna Ghey 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dgVvsRxhLC — North West News (@HeartNWNews) February 14, 2023

Advertisement

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.