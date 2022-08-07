26 Photos That Sum Up The Joy And Celebration As Brighton Pride Returns After Three Years

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers watch a rainbow flag being carried at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

It’s been a long time coming, but one of the UK’s biggest Pride celebrations was finally able to make its much-anticipated return this weekend.

While the pandemic meant the last two years were unable to take place, Brighton & Hove Pride made a truly glittering comeback on Saturday, and judging from the photos, it looks like it was more than worth the wait.

As ever, the Saturday kicked off with the epic Pride parade, with snaps from the march showing attendees in their rainbow finery, being their best queer selves and coming together in a celebration of unity that sums up what the day is all about.

Later in the day, ticket-holders were treated to performances from Drag Race UK favourite Bimini Bon Boulash and global superstar Christina Aguilera, while veteran queer rights activist Peter Tatchell also delivered a powerful speech.

Jo Hale via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Christina Aguilera performs at Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns,)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Peter Tatchell makes a speech on the main stage at the 'We Are Fabuloso' festival during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

But, of course, Pride isn’t just about celebrating. It’s about looking back at how far the queer community has come, and how far we still have to go to achieve equality for all LGBTQ+ people.

And after a difficult few years, Pride’s message about coming together to show solidarity – something regular attendees have been waiting a long time to be able to do – feels all the more poignant and impactful.

Here are some of our favourite snaps from this year’s Brighton & Hove Pride that sum up the joy and celebrations of the day...

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers watch a rainbow flag being carried at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers pose at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A festival goer wears rainbow coloured wings as they participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers pose at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A festival goer poses at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A festival goer poses at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Jo Hale via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Crowd enjoying the Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns,)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Bimini performs on the main stage at the 'We Are Fabuloso' festival during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A festival goer poses at the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Festival goers participate in the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade – ‘Love, Protest & Unity’ during attends Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the 'WE ARE FABULOSO' event during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

