Brit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All The Pics You Need To See

The stars have begun arriving at the O2 for the biggest night in British music.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

It’s the biggest night in the British music calendar – yes, this year’s Brit Awards are here.

It’s all change for the 2022 ceremony, as Mo Gilligan takes over from Jack Whitehall as host, while a number of new categories have been introduced in a bid to modernise the awards.

Prior to the ceremony, some of the biggest names in music and other celebrity guests will be walking the red carpet outside The O2 Arena in London.

Among those expected include the night’s big nominees Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz, performers including Liam Gallagher, Anne-Marie, KSI and Sam Fender, red carpet presenters Clara Amfo and Maya Jama and a host of celebrity guests like AJ Odudu, Olly Murs, Nick Grimshaw, Gemma Collins and Oti Mabuse.

Take a look at all the red carpet looks from this year’s Brit Awards so far in the gallery below...

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran

Brit Awards 2022 Red Carpet

