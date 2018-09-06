Britain Calls A UN Security Council Meeting On Salisbury Novichok Attack

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May has called a meeting of the United Nations Security Council

Britain has called a meeting of the United Nations Security Council today to discuss the Novichok poisoning case.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia will be represented at the meeting, alongside UK allies such as the US and France.

British officials have charged two alleged Russian military intelligence officers with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury — though authorities hold out little hope of being able to bring them to justice.

Prosecutors said the men are being charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the two men are officers of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service.

May spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following her statement to the Commons on Wednesday, said the PM’s official spokesman.

The spokesman said: “They agreed that the UK and Canada will continue to work closely together to confront the threat which Russia poses to the international rules-based system.”

May is expected to speak to other leaders of Britain’s allies over the next few days, but is not seeking a conversation with Vladimir Putin, said the spokesman.

UK Security Minister Ben Wallace has said the Russian President bears ultimate responsibility for the Salisbury Novichok attack because “it is his government that controls, funds and directs” the GRU intelligence service blamed for the nerve agent poisoning