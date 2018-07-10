A poll of ‘Britain’s favourite ice lollies’ by YouGov has divided the nation and despite the recent heatwave, things seem to have got a little frosty. (Sorry.) The results crowned Magnum as the nation’s favourite, followed by Fab and Solero in joint second place, Twister in third and a Feast in fourth. Before we even get started on the order of results, the question on everyone’s lips is: are Magnums, Soleros and Feasts even ice lollies? Aren’t they just... ice creams?!

What is Britain's favourite ice lolly? Here are the top 5:

Magnum - 28%

Fab - 8%

Solero - 8%

Twister - 7%

Feast - 6%https://t.co/TBR2uygOiT pic.twitter.com/z7fo2QX54F — YouGov (@YouGov) July 9, 2018

The definition of the humble ice lolly is far from clear cut. According to Merriam Webster’s definition, an ice lolly is “a piece of flavoured ice that is eaten off a stick” while Cambridge Dictionary says it’s “a sweet piece of ice with a fruit flavour on a small stick”. But there is another definition, it seems, and it’s possible that this is where all the confusion has come from. The Collins Dictionary has extended the meaning of ice lolly to “a piece of flavoured ice or ice cream on a stick”. Nevertheless, Twitter was divided on the ice lolly debate.

feasts & magnums are ice creams not lollies — Cham Payne (@Calamity_Payne) July 9, 2018

They're on a stick, it's a lolly. — John Johnston (@nobbysoldboots) July 9, 2018

So chicken satay is now a lolly everyone. — AC🃏 (@awrc93) July 10, 2018

2 of these are choc ices. — Simon Holland (@nmber48) July 9, 2018

People also feel incredibly strongly about the order of the rankings. How Fab is in joint second place with Solero we’ll never know... and neither will these guys.

Fab on par with Solero, give over.. Tropical delights compared with that cardboard tasting shite, this is worse than Brexit — Daniel (@tiernagekicks) July 10, 2018

The first bit of a FAB is the only decent bit. The last 2 tiers are dog shite. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) July 9, 2018

Anyone who voted Fab needs to grow up 🤦‍♂️ — Jack Hogg (@therealjackhogg) July 9, 2018

In a shock twist(er), a certain ice lolly came third and people are having absolutely none of it.

How on earth is a Twister not top of that list #hangovercure — Ashley Hall (@ashyhall) July 10, 2018

Twister only 7% ? Have a word — Paul Beadling (@pbeadling) July 10, 2018

How is a Magnum, Fab or Solero better than a Twister? Tsk. — David TJ Powell (@davidtjpowell) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile Magnum has been absolutely trashed. (And we’re going to completely breeze past the fact that there are MANY flavours of Magnum which vary greatly in flavour.)

Absolute nonsense. Magnum is the most plain, boring ice-cream/lolly you could possibly find. FAB all the way. — 🇬🇧ﾌ凡ㄈロ乃🇦🇺 (@MrJacobSheppard) July 10, 2018

Magnum is massively overrated. — James (@liosi) July 10, 2018

Brits may be divided on lots of things, but one thing they do know is that this list is missing some fundamentally important lollies.

Where is the Zoom? WHERE IS THE ZOOM? — Mr Socko (@laotianrockrat) July 10, 2018

Maxibon — whoislukecusick (@whoislukeagain) July 9, 2018

What about a nobbly bobbly ??????? — Heather Key (Batty) (@ethabatty) July 10, 2018

Twisters in the top 5 apart from that your talking out your hoop, let me speak on behalf of Britain,

1. Rowntrees watermelon

2. Callipo shots

3. Fruit pastels

4. Zap lollys

5. Twisters — baps 🍔 (@BigDaddyBaps) July 9, 2018