A poll of ‘Britain’s favourite ice lollies’ by YouGov has divided the nation and despite the recent heatwave, things seem to have got a little frosty. (Sorry.)
The results crowned Magnum as the nation’s favourite, followed by Fab and Solero in joint second place, Twister in third and a Feast in fourth.
Before we even get started on the order of results, the question on everyone’s lips is: are Magnums, Soleros and Feasts even ice lollies? Aren’t they just... ice creams?!
The definition of the humble ice lolly is far from clear cut. According to Merriam Webster’s definition, an ice lolly is “a piece of flavoured ice that is eaten off a stick” while Cambridge Dictionary says it’s “a sweet piece of ice with a fruit flavour on a small stick”.
But there is another definition, it seems, and it’s possible that this is where all the confusion has come from. The Collins Dictionary has extended the meaning of ice lolly to “a piece of flavoured ice or ice cream on a stick”.
Nevertheless, Twitter was divided on the ice lolly debate.
People also feel incredibly strongly about the order of the rankings. How Fab is in joint second place with Solero we’ll never know... and neither will these guys.
In a shock twist(er), a certain ice lolly came third and people are having absolutely none of it.
Meanwhile Magnum has been absolutely trashed. (And we’re going to completely breeze past the fact that there are MANY flavours of Magnum which vary greatly in flavour.)
Brits may be divided on lots of things, but one thing they do know is that this list is missing some fundamentally important lollies.
Moral of the story: don’t get between Brits and their iced products.