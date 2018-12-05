LIFESTYLE

Britain's Most Festive Street Lights Up For Christmas

Extravagant Christmas lights and decorations illuminate Byron Road in New Milton. Described as Britain's most festive street, the display takes place annually and raises thousands for charity.

