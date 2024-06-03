These Britain's Got Talent Full Voting Figures Reveal Just How Close This Year's Final Actually Was

BGT finalists Jack Rhodes and Sydnie Christmas with hosts Ant and Dec Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

The full voting figures for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent final have been revealed.

On Sunday night, singer Sydnie Christmas triumphed in the live final, becoming BGT’s 17th winner.

She beat stiff competition from magician Jack Rhodes and dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa, earning herself a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the line-up of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Following Sydnie’s victory, ITV released figures detailing exactly how BGT viewers voted during this year’s live shows – and let’s just say it was a bit of a landslide.

Of the 11 acts to perform in the BGT final, Sydnie scooped a hefty 27.2% of the votes cast, with nearest competition Jack scooping 15.8%.

Third place finishers Abigail & Afronitaaa earned 10.4% of the public’s votes.

Check out the full voting stats for the BGT final below:

Sydnie Christmas - 27.2% Jack Rhodes - 15.8% Abigail & Afronitaaa - 10.4% Innocent Masuku - 8.8% The Trickstars - 8.4% Trixy - 5.9% Mike Woodhams - 5.4% Alex Mitchell - 5.3% Northants Sings Out - 4.9% Ssaulabi Performance Troupe - 4.8% Haribow - 3.1%

Meanwhile, the voting figures for all of last week’s semi-finals have also been unveiled by ITV, with Sydnie doing even better with the votes during the previous stage of the competition with 37.9%.

Here’s the full breakdown of how BGT viewers cast their votes this year:

Semi-Final 1 Innocent Masuku - 35.9% Ssaulabi Performance Troupe - 19.6% The Trickstars - 19.6% Taryn Charles - 10.2% Duo Stardust - 6.6% Trey Braine - 5.4% Bikoon! - 2.1% Sven Smith - 0.6%

Semi-Final 2 Jack Rhodes - 27.0% Haribow - 20.2% Ravi’s Dream Team - 17.5% Lady Grenades - 9.4% Blitzers - 7.8% Geneviève Côté - 6.5% Matteo Fraziano - 6.2% Ace Clvrk - 5.4%

Semi-Final 3 Sydnie Christmas - 37.9% Mike Woodhams - 18.6% Leightonjay Halliday - 12.6% Magicians Assemble - 10.4% Rask AI - 7.7% Troll Dancers - 6.1% Heather Holliday - 4.5% Duncan Murray - 2.2%

Semi-Final 4 Abigail & Afronitaaa - 24.8% Northants Sings Out - 20.1% Phoenix Boys - 17.6% Harrison Pettman - 14.4% Itzel Salvatierra - 9.8% Nabe - 7.2% Kevin Finn - 4.1% Andrew Curphey - 2.0%