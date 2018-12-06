NEWS

British Sailor Stranded After Severe Storm

Susie Goodall is awaiting rescue by the Chilean authorities after her boat was irreparably damaged during a storm. She is the youngest skipper and the only woman competing in the round-the-world Golden Globe Race.

Conversations