Judge Dissolves Britney Spears' Conservatorship After 13 Years

“I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK,” Spears said at the time. “I’m traumatised. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

She was particularly disparaging of her father, saying the conservatorship “has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

Since then, life has changed dramatically for Spears, who turns 40 on December 2.

Penny allowed her to hire her own attorney for the first time, bringing entertainment lawyer Mathew Rosengart into the picture. Rosengart immediately pledged to do everything in his power to dissolve the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears initially pushed back on his daughter’s campaign for independence but eventually bowed to the mounting pressure. His attorneys filed a petition to dissolve the conservatorship in early September, although they maintain that Jamie has only ever had his daughter’s best interests at heart. By October, Penny had suspended Jamie Spears as conservator.

Attorneys for Britney Spears say that her father used his position to rake in millions for himself and people who managed her career. Jamie Spears and the singer’s mother, Lynn Spears, are still demanding that the court require their daughter to cover their enormous legal bills.

Britney Spears has begun to talk more about her life and her fractured relationship with her family since speaking her mind this summer.

She revealed in mid-September that she was engaged to Sam Asghari, the boyfriend of four years she met while he was a backup dancer for a music video she was filming. Spears had alleged in June that she wished to marry Asghari and have more children but that her conservators opposed the union and refused to take her to see a doctor to remove her birth control implant.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram last month. She has periodically posted, and then sometimes deleted, criticisms of the conservatorship and her family members on the platform, where she counts some 36 million followers.