Britney Spears' Dad Has Leg Amputated After 'Terrible' Infection: Reports

Britney Spears’ estranged father, Jamie Spears, had his leg amputated after contracting a severe infection, multiple news outlets reported.

“He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it,” a source from Spears’ hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, told Page Six.

TMZ spoke to a source with “direct knowledge” of the situation, who said the singer’s father underwent five unsuccessful surgeries before doctors determined amputation was the only option.

Page Six’s source described the operation as “a last resort” for the Spears’ dad.

Spears’ lawyer did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

In October, Page Six reported that Jamie Spears had been “hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Jamie Spears, shown here in 2012, has reportedly had his leg amputated after contracting a serious infection. He has been estranged from his daughter, singer Britney Spears, since her bid to end his conservatorship. via Associated Press

Britney Spears distanced herself from her father during her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship arrangement, which began in 2008 and left him largely in control of her medical decisions, personal life and finances.

Spears would later call her father “abusive” in open court, and in November 2021, the guardianship agreement was dissolved.

The singer reportedly has no interest in reconciling with her dad, who she also claims spent $6 million of her money to pay himself for managing her life.