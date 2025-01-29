Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pictured together in 2019 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Sam Asghari is taking time to reflect on his seven-year relationship with ex Britney Spears with the benefit of hindsight.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the actor, model and Traitors US contestant described his romance with Britney as “a crash course in Hollywood”, and recalled meeting the pop icon for the first time in 2016 while on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

Though Sam was early in his acting career at the time, he said he was eager to delve into more “serious” projects when was first asked to appear in the video, and was kept unaware of who the recording artist would be.

“A friend of mine was doing make-up and hair and said, ‘Oh, you know, my friend Colin Tilley was the director, he is a really amazing director for music videos and feature films now’,” Sam recalled.

“He said, ‘My friend’s doing it, and they want to cast you. You should come because I’m working in it and, you know, we’ll make some good friends and you should just do it’. So I said, ‘OK’.”

And while Sam viewed the actual two-day filming experience as “just another job,” he formed a bond with Britney: “We were both single, and we figured we’ll grab some sushi.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2018. The couple split in 2023 after about 14 months of marriage. J. Merritt via Getty Images

Though Sam didn’t address many specifics of the relationship in his Sibling Revelry chat, he did speak at length about the court-appointed conservatorship that granted Britney limited authority over her financial affairs for nearly 14 years and was spearheaded by her father, Jamie.

After much highly publicised legal wrangling, the conservatorship was struck down in 2021.

“Everything was going really well until one day I started learning about what the conservatorship is and things like that,” he said.

“And that’s when I was like, wait a minute. Like, I thought I’m in America ... What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents and all this ridiculous thing? And that was by far ... the weirdest thing to deal with.”

Sam and Britney were married in August 2022 in a Los Angeles ceremony attended by Selena Gomez and Madonna, among other A-list stars.

The marriage, however, was short-lived, and the pair split just 14 months later. Their divorce was finalised last year.

“I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment and that’s what I did,” he said. “I provided as much as I could.”

These days, Sam’s career is on the upswing. Last year, he appeared alongside John Cena in the Amazon comedy Jackpot! and is currently a contestant on the US edition of The Traitors.

Earlier this year, he publicly confirmed a new relationship with California real estate agent Brooke Irvine.

Still, he made it clear he bears no ill will toward Britney, who is currently at work on adapting her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me for the big screen with Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

“I would never be sad that it’s over. I’m always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened,” he said.

