Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016

However, in a string of posts on her Instagram story, Jamie Lynn insisted she had “only loved, adored and supported” her older sibling, but preferred to do so privately. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said. Jamie Lynn continued: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after. “I’ve worked since I was nine years old. I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to. “I’m not my family. I’m my own person, I’m speaking for myself.”

Image Group LA via Getty Images Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears at a Radio Disney event in 2017