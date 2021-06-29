Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has broken her silence after the chart-topping singer gave a devastating testimony about her conservatorship last week.
Addressing a court in LA, Britney made a number of alarming claims about the legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008, which she branded “abusive”.
During the latest hearing, the Piece Of Me star said she would like to “sue my family”, stating her “whole family did nothing” to help her when she was forced to take lithium in place of her regular medication.
Following Britney’s testimony, many noticed that Jamie Lynn was not among the public figures who had shown her their support, particularly after the Zoey 101 star disabled comments on her Instagram page in the wake of her sister’s allegations.
However, in a string of posts on her Instagram story, Jamie Lynn insisted she had “only loved, adored and supported” her older sibling, but preferred to do so privately.
“I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said.
Jamie Lynn continued: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.
“I’ve worked since I was nine years old. I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to.
“I’m not my family. I’m my own person, I’m speaking for myself.”
Jamie Lynn added she was “proud” of Britney for “using her voice”.
“I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago,” she said. “[I didn’t tell her] on a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.
“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy – I support that 100% because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”
Britney has now requested an end to the conservatorship which has been in place for over a decade.
During the hearing last week, she also claimed she was being forced to take birth control, despite wanting to start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and said she’d been made to tour against her will.