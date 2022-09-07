Broken Britain: Poll Shows Majority Of Brits Think UK Is In Decline

A wall points towards a local food bank in Harehills, in Leeds. Daniel Harvey Gonzalez via Getty Images

Nearly 70 per cent of Britons agree that the UK is currently in decline, according to a fresh poll.

Research by Ipsos found that seven in 10 agree that the UK is currently in decline while only around one in 10 disagree.

This reflects a similar sentiment found in December 2020 when almost two in three Britons aged 18-75 said the same.

Advertisement

Ipsos found a majority of Brits agree that the UK is in decline Ipsos

Around four in 10 think today’s youth will have a worse life than their parents, although around half say it will be better or around the same.

Those who voted Labour in the 2019 general election are significantly more likely to believe the UK is in decline than those who voted Conservative - 80 per cent vs 60 per cent respectively.

Similarly, 82 per cent of those who voted remain in the 2016 EU referendum believe the country is in decline while 64 per cent who voted leave say the same.

Advertisement

Keiran Pedley at Ipsos said: “Given public pessimism about the cost of living and apparent political malaise at the time this poll was taken, it is no surprise that many consider Britain to be in decline.

“Whilst many are concerned at the future prospects of today’s youth, it should also be said that some are more optimistic, especially younger Britons.”

Ipsos said that while so many agree that the country is in decline, opinions are “less clear” when it comes to predicting what life will be like in the future for today’s youth.

Younger Brits are most hopeful for the future, 40 per cent of 18-24-year-olds say today’s youth will have a better life than their parents, compared to an average of 27 per cent overall for adults aged 18-75.

It comes after Liz Truss entered Downing Street under huge pressure to cushion the blow of soaring energy bills.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has put his party on election footing declaring that “nothing is really working anymore” in Britain.