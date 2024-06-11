Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has revealed his favourite Spice Girls song, and he’s not exactly picked an obvious one.

Foregoing the likes of Wannabe or Spice Up Your Life, Victoria Beckham’s eldest son told InStyle magazine he’s actually a fan of the band’s 2000 hit Holler above the rest of his mum’s back catalogue.

Holler was only the band’s second single as a four-piece, having gone on a brief hiatus to pursue various solo ventures after Geri Halliwell’s departure.

It also saw the band moving into a more R&B-inspired direction, ditching the pop sound that had made them famous and collaborating with Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins, then best known for his work with Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez and Brandy.

The Spice Girls performing Holler in 2000 HENRIK MONTGOMERY via Getty Images

While not exactly a deep cut (Holler did reach number one in the UK upon its release), for most of us, it’s probably not be the first Spice Girls track that comes to mind when you think of the hit group.

However, it turns out the Peltz Beckhams are both big fans, with Brooklyn’s wife Nicola having already sung the track’s praises in an interview last year.

“Brooklyn and I are obsessed with Holler,” she told Nylon. “Literally when we’re on the boat, or on vacation, we’re like, ‘You have to dance with us’.”

To be fair, Holler is an absolute tune, and does have some brilliant moments attached to it, not least this behind-the-scenes clips of Victoria’s bandmates ribbing her for some of her enthusiastic ad libs…

Mel B, Emma and Mel C ripping the piss out of Victoria's ad libs is the friendship goals we should all strive for #GIRLPOWER pic.twitter.com/YWjxROhurD — G (@oneofthosefaces) February 6, 2017

…Geri’s questionable dancing when she performed the song for the very first time on the band’s 2019 stadium tour…

