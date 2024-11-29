Bruce Willis Shares Beautiful Moment With Daughters Tallulah And Scout In Thanksgiving Photo

Bruce Willis in 2019 via Associated Press

Bruce Willis’ daughters gave fans a rare glimpse of the beloved actor this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Die Hard star’s daughters, Tallulah and Scout Willis, posted adorable photos on Instagram of them gifting their dad a desk nameplate that reads “Best Dad Ever” for the holiday.

The pair simply captioned the Instagram post: “Grateful.”

Bruce shares Tallulah and Scout – as well as daughter Rumer Willis – with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married between 1987 and 2000.

He’s also a father to Mabel and Evelyn Willis, his two children with current wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

Tallulah and Scout’s touching post comes after the former shared a throwback photo earlier this week of the Sixth Sense star and his famous ex-wife hanging out at Rumer’s 30th birthday party six years ago.

“I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th!” she captioned the post.

Back in March 2022, Bruce’s family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects communication.

The 69-year-old’s family shared nearly a year later that his condition had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” his family said in a joint statement to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in February 2023.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Earlier this year, Emma condemned an unnamed outlet for reporting that Bruce has “no more joy” following his aphasia diagnosis, calling the article “far from the truth”.

“I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family,” she said in an Instagram video back in March. “The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

