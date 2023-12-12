People Are Noticing This Huge Plot Hole In Friends, And It's Pretty Frustrating

NBC

Nobody can pick up on a TV discrepancy like a Friends fan ― and recently, they’ve noticed a Bruce Willis-sized plot hole in the series’ storyline.

The show, which ran for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004, focussed on a tight-knit group of, well, friends who lived and worked in New York.

And diehard fans of the show will know that Die Hard (teehee) is a beloved movie for Ross, Joey, and Chandler.

Die Hard, which apparently exists in the Friends universe, is a movie which stars Bruce Willis as the festive hero John McClane.

And some Friends fans will know already that Bruce Willis, the star of the movie, appears in the episode The one where Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Dad.

But shockingly, neither Ross, Chandler, or Joey seemed fazed at all by their supposed favourite actor’s appearance in the episode.

Resurfaced Reddit posts reveal fan’s reactions

One Reddit post about the plot hole says, “If Ross, Chandler[,] and Joey loved Die Hard so much how come they didn’t notice Ross’s student gf’s dad was Bruce Willis?”.



Another post mentions the confusing casting, saying “One thing that always bothered me about Bruce Willis being cast... There’s at least one scene where Die Hard is referenced... and I’m sort of confused as to how [the men’s reaction to Bruce on the show is] possible.“

Yet another commenter confirms the contradiction, pointing out that when Joey mistakenly rents Die Hard instead of Die Hard 2, Chandler suggests that “we watch it a second time, and it’s Die Hard 2.”

Another time, the characters reference renting the video to prepare for a trip to Everest. Ross also claims in season four, episode eight, that he came up with Die Hard.

Side note ― there was a theory going around for a while the suggested Bruce only appeared on the show because he lost a bet to Matthew Perry, but that’s not true.

He did it because he thought it’d be “fun,” and donated his pay for the show to charity.



Some fans don’t think it’s a big deal

”There are loads of examples like this and they’ve never bothered me,” an unflustered commenter said.

“In the One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion, the gang use Winona Ryder’s name to get a reservation in a fancy restaurant. She later guest stars as Rachel’s old friend [who] she once kissed.”

Another commenter agrees. “Oh, god, there’s so many of these, though. References to an actor, then later meeting a character played by that actor,” they say .

“You gotta power through it, though. Try not to think of the fact that Chandler, on his list of ‘freebie’ celebrities, had Jessica Rabbit ― a character played by HIS FATHER!”