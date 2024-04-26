Buckingham Palace Gives New Update On King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

Charles’ health crisis comes at a difficult time for the British royal family, following Kate Middleton recently announcing that she was also diagnosed with cancer. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles will return to public-facing duties next week, after taking a brief step back due to his health.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost.

Advertisement

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients,” the palace said. “This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

The statement added that Charles and Camilla will also host the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, during their state visit to Britain in June.

The release on Friday also included a new portrait of Charles and Camilla, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, to mark the first anniversary of their coronation on May 6, 2024.

Of the upcoming anniversary, the palace said: “Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

Advertisement

The palace previously announced on February 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify the type or the cancer’s severity.

The cancer was discovered following a procedure the king underwent at the hospital for an enlarged prostate.

At the time, the palace said that Charles had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

Shortly after Charles’ diagnosis, the king thanked well-wishers for their support during his health troubles.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” the king said.

Advertisement

Charles’ health crisis comes at a difficult time for the British royal family.

Kate Middleton recently announced that she was also diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered following a planned abdominal surgery back in January.