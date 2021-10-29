Life

Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth Should 'Rest For At Least The Next Two Weeks'

Doctors have said she can "undertake light, desk-based duties during this time," according to the palace.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth, who was hospitalized more than a week ago, had been advised to rest "for at least the next two weeks."
Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health on Friday, more than a week after the sovereign was hospitalised.

“Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

