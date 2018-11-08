This Budgens Store Is The First Mainstream Supermarket To Get A Plastic-Free Section

Stepping into Thornton’s Budgens supermarket in Belsize Park in London is like stepping back in time – at least where much of its packaging is concerned.

Andrew Thornton, who owns the local branch, has stripped plastic from 1,800 individual products throughout the store, replacing some of it with old-fashioned paper and glass alongside some new, more innovative materials.

Instead of being wrapped in plastic, fresh meat is now sold in sugar-cane trays with cornstarch lids, flavoured milks comes in glass bottles, and fresh fish and cheeses from the counter are wrapped in wax paper.

Fresh bread used to be sold in see-through plastic sleeves, but Thornton has done away with those and loaves are also wrapped in paper. Fruit and vegetables are either sold loose or in beechwood netting.

