Burt Bacharach on stage in 2018 Frank Hoensch via Getty Images

Burt Bacharach, the songwriter behind some of the most iconic hits of the 20th century, has died at the age of 94.

The music icon died at his home on Wednesday of natural causes, his publicist has confirmed.

In 1958, Burt landed his first UK number ones with Michael Holliday’s The Story Of My Life and Perry Como’s Magic Moments.

Advertisement

His many additional hits included I Say A Little Prayer (popularised by Aretha Franklin), Anyone Who Had A Heart (recorded by both Dionne Warwick and Cilla Black), (They Long To Be) Close To You (which became a hit for The Carpenters) and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head (made famous in the 1969 film Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kids).

Burt continued to tour well into his late 80s, and released his final album – a collaboration with fellow musician Daniel Tashian – in 2020.

More to follow.