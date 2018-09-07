Tributes have been pouring in for Burt Reynolds, following the news of his death at the age of 82.
On Thursday, Burt’s publicist confirmed that he had died in Jupiter, Florida, after suffering a heart attack.
A number of stars have now posted tributes and shared their memories of the Hollywood legend, including co-stars from a number of his past films, as well as those who knew or admired him.
Burt’s ex-wife, Sally Field, also shared a tribute to the actor, telling CNN: “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later.
“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”
Meanwhile his niece, Nancy Lee Hass, reflected (via The Hollywood Reporter): “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students.
“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [In ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”
Burt was best known for his roles in the likes of ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘The Cannonball Run’, ‘Deliverance’ and ‘Smokey And The Bandit’.
He had recently been cast in the upcoming Tarantino film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, based around the Manson Family murders in the late 1960s.