Art Zelin via Getty Images Burt Reynolds in the car from Smoky and the Bandit.

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds has died aged 82, his publicist has said.

The actor was famed for his roles in 1970s and 1980s films including Deliverance and Smokey and the Bandit, and latterly Boogie Nights.

In a statement, a spokesman for Reynolds said the star died in Jupiter, Florida, on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

At the peak of his career, Reynolds was one of the most bankable actors in the film industry, reeling off a series of box office smashes until a career downturn in the mid-1980s.

He rebounded in 1997 with a nomination for a best supporting actor Academy Award for Boogie Nights.

With his trademark mustache, rugged looks and macho aura, he was a leading male sex symbol of the 1970s.

He appeared naked - reclining on a bearskin rug with his arm strategically positioned for the sake of modesty - in a centrefold in the women’s magazine Cosmopolitan in 1972.

Reynolds cited director John Boorman’s Oscar-nominated 1972 ‘Deliverance’ as his best film and said he regretted that the hoopla from his Cosmopolitan appearance detracted from the movie that made him a star.