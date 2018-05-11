Buttermilk Puddings With Raspberries Recipe

These delicate puddings are a slightly sharper and less rich version of panna cotta - they make a lovely, light end to a meal. You can use any fruit you like to top them; I used fresh raspberries and a raspberry coulis because that’s what I had handy.

The puddings take a while to set but apart from that they are absurdly quick and easy. You can pour the mixture into ramekins and turn them out, but I like to serve them in glass bowls with the purée and fruit on top, so you can see the layers. It also removes the possibility of any last-minute panic if they are reluctant to turn out. I’m all for an easy life.

Please note this recipe uses gelatine. I haven’t tested vegetarian equivalents.

Buttermilk Pudding with Raspberries (serves 4)