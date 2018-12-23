There’s no shortage of quality television this Christmas and we feel your pain if you’re already worrying about who’s going to hog the remote. But one thing it seems most people can agree on is that ’Call The Midwife’ makes for essential viewing. The show consistently smashes the competition when it comes to Christmas Day ratings and last year, a whopping 9.6 million people tuned in for a look back at the Big Freeze of winter 1963.

BBC Pictures

So, what can fans expect from this year’s Christmas special? Ahead of it hitting our screens, Jennifer Kirby (who plays Nurse Valerie Dyer) teased some details during an appearance on ‘BUILD’... It’ll be cheerier than the end of season seven The last time we saw the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House, they were reeling from the shock death of Barbara Hereward (Charlotte Ritchie) and there wasn’t a dry eye left in the UK when her husband, Vicar Tom, cried at her beside. Thankfully, you won’t need quite so many tissues this week, as Jennifer promised this episode will be “a lot more upbeat”. “‘Call The Midwife’ always gets the balance right,” she said. “It’s always very joyful and even the sad bits are sort of hopeful too. It’s about the human condition and what that means and sometimes love means that you have to lose somebody that you love. “It’s certainly much more upbeat than the end of the last series, but it still has definite weepy moments.” And Miriam Margolyes is there

BBC Pictures

We have been so ready for her arrival ever since it was teased back in the spring. The TV legend will be playing Sister Mildred, who arrives at Nonnatus House with four Chinese orphans, having fled the country. Revealing what she was like on set, Jennifer said: “Something I really admire about Miriam is that no matter who she’s around, she’s always utterly and completely herself. “She never minces her words or changes herself in any way, which is really amazing. “She brought in this kind of new energy which was exciting and hilarious, there were certain scenes that we really had trouble getting finished.” Oh, and apparently “she eats raw onions for breakfast”, so we’ll just leave that there. The episode will be longer than usual This year, we’re being treated to a 90-minute long episode of ‘Call The Midwife,’ which is a Christmas gift in itself. It’ll air at 7.45pm, so get that in your planner now. Trixie will be back Helen George’s character was written out of the show when the actress left for maternity leave during series seven.

BBC Pictures