Calvin Harris Assures Fans ‘Everyone Is OK’ After LA Car Crash

Calvin Harris has assured fans “everyone is OK”, after being involved in a Los Angeles car crash with his girlfriend Aarika Wolf. TMZ reported on the crash on Tuesday (8 May) night, stating that Aarika was at the wheel of the DJ’s Range Rover when it was involved in a collision with a Honda.

Jason Merritt via Getty Images Calvin and Aarika in 2015

Taking to Twitter, Calvin then wrote: “I promised myself I’d never do anything worthy of appearing in TMZ ever again but sadly this was out of my control thankfully everyone is ok.” He has since deleted the tweet. HuffPost UK has contacted Calvin’s representative for comment.

