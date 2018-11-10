Camberwell Tower Block Deaths Treated As Suspicious

The deaths of a woman and a man who fell from a high-storey tower block in south-east London are being treated as suspicious.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after Renata Poncova and Tony Taylor, both 33, fell from the block in Marchwood Close in Camberwell on Friday November 2.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:44pm that night and carried out first aid before paramedics arrived, the Metropolitan Police said.

Both people were pronounced dead at 12:30am on November 3. A post-mortem held on Wednesday found the causes of death to be multiple injuries consistent with having fallen from height.

Officers say evidence points to a “possible disturbance” before the fall.

An investigation has been launched but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Next-of-kin have been informed.

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Phil Coster said: “I am appealing for anyone who knew Renata Poncova and Tony Taylor, and had contact with them in the days before their deaths, to call police.

“I also need to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious either during on leading up to the deaths.

“Evidence at the flat and a possible disturbance at the flat prior to the fall leads us to believe there are suspicious circumstances.

“We need witnesses to come forward to help us build a picture of what happened before these deaths. If you know anything please call us.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call the incident room on 020 8358 0400 or 101 quoting reference CAD 9264/02NOV.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestopers anonymously on 0800 555 111.