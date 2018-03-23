The Sophisticated Use Of Our Data Has Gone In A Dark Direction - So What Now?

In mid-2012, I got an email from the Obama campaign telling me about a friend of mine, also called Matthew, who lived in Florida. The Obama campaign told me that he was likely to vote for the President’s re-election - if he voted. But they had a problem - my friend wasn’t currently registered to vote. The campaign email helpfully provided me - at the click of a button - with an opportunity to tell my friend about how to easily register to vote.

The Obama campaign knew about my friend Matthew because I had logged into a campaign app that shared my Facebook data, and, importantly, the data of my friends, with them. The fact that I’d share my data was right there on the page where I logged in. The Obama campaign, where I was working on digital rapid response, used that data to find tens of thousands of people like me, who had friends not registered to vote, and then used that data to run a huge voter registration effort.

In 2016, the Trump campaign used data differently. “We have three major voter suppression operations under way,” one Trump campaign official told Bloomberg News just before the election. They - refreshingly honestly, I suppose - told the reporters that they were using data to target African American voters through Facebook advertising with negative messages about Clinton with the goal of reducing voter turnout. We don’t know if the Trump campaign used the specific data Cambridge Analytica surreptitiously acquired to run this kind of voter suppression campaign but their tactics spark questions about how data is used, full stop.

The idea that the Obama and Trump campaigns were doing the same thing is obviously ludicrous, but the sophisticated use of data has gone in a dark direction that should have been anticipated sooner. Some people, like Zeynep Tufekci, saw the way things were going before most other people. But the question now is clear to everyone, what should be done?

First, Facebook, who were asleep at the wheel while this was happening, now say they’re wide awake and ready to act. The fact that organisations (including the Obama campaign) were allowed under the rules to access the data of friends - who never consented to share it - wasn’t right and that was ended a while back. In addition to the actions Facebook say they will now take - an audit of all apps sharing data, better privacy setting, and clear communication about the changes, among other things - they should be transparent about what went wrong. Everyone who was included in Cambridge Analytica model should be informed, and the content promoted through those campaigns posted for all to see.