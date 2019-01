NEWS

Can Drones Fight Air Pollution?

Schools had to close in Bangkok this week as air pollution reached hazardous levels. Thai authorities launched five water-spraying drones over the city in the hope that they could take some of the dust particles out of the air. Critics say the drones are a PR stunt and that the authorities need to take stronger action in getting air quality back to safe levels. Bangkok is currently the fifth most polluted city in the world.