Can My Child Go To Nursery Or School With Conjunctivitis?

klarion / 500px via Getty Images Crusty, itchy eyes? It's probably conjunctivitis.

Picture this: you’re just about to go into a meeting and you get the dreaded phone call. Your child has sticky green stuff emerging from their eyes and you need to go and fetch them.

Conjunctivitis is one of those unfortunate ailments that can spread easily through nursery and school settings.

Advertisement

While it’s uncomfortable for children, it doesn’t usually make them very unwell, which can make life a little bit tricky when you need to stay home and look after an energetic (albeit crusty-eyed) little one while also working.

The health issue – which is typically characterised by red, itchy, watery or sticky eyes – typically goes away anywhere between two days to three weeks after symptoms show.

What causes conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis can be caused by an infection – either viral or bacterial – and, as a result, can be highly contagious.

Advertisement

Because of this, experts recommend for parents to encourage children not to rub their eyes and to wash hands frequently if they catch it.

It’s also wise not to share any towels, flannels or pillow cases with them – and to wash everything that’s been in contact with their eyes with hot water and detergent.

Toys should also be regularly cleaned if you want to prevent siblings from getting it.

If it’s not caused by an infection, it’s likely their conjunctivitis is caused by allergies, in which case it won’t be contagious.

Advertisement

Should you keep kids off nursery and school?

Well, it depends.

The advice from NHS England is that: “You don’t need to keep your child away from school if they have conjunctivitis, unless they are feeling very unwell.”

But some nurseries and childcare providers won’t accept children with it because it’s so contagious – in which case, they’ll need to stay home. If you’re unsure, it’s best to ask your childcare provider what their policy is around this.

Some childcare providers might say children can return once their symptoms have cleared or they have seen a GP and started treatment.

Advertisement

The NHS urges parents to get advice from a pharmacist as their first port of call, as their child might benefit from eye drops to help relieve symptoms.

If the conjunctivitis is caused by a bacterial infection, they might need antibiotic drops. In children under two, they would need to see a GP for a prescription.

If your child: has pain in their eyes; is sensitive to light; has changes in their vision or very red eyes; or you have a baby younger than 30 days old with red, sticky eyes; you should call NHS 111 or ask for an urgent GP appointment.

Advertisement

How to keep crusty eyes at bay

For those waking up with very crusty eyes or with sticky yellow or green discharge, you might find it helpful to gently clean the area using cotton wool balls soaked in warm water.

The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne advises cleaning in one direction, from the corner of the eye to the outer edge, and then discarding the cotton wool ball. Use clean cotton wool for each eye.

If your child’s eyes are itchy or burning you can also hold a cold flannel on them to soothe them.

It’s also wise to change pillows, towels and flannels daily until their eyes are better.