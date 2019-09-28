Canadian Killers Who Sparked Massive Manhunt Planned For More Victims, Police Say

Two men who killed three people in rural Canada before turning their weapons on themselves planned for more victims, police have said.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who sparked one of the biggest manhunts in Canada’s history, filmed themselves confessing to the murders, it was revealed on Friday during a press conference in Vancouver.

The clips do not give any indication of a reason for their crimes and, despite receiving more than 1,000 tips, police have been unable to find a motive.

The pair made one video in which they admitted killing two tourists, who were travelling together in northern British Columbia, on July 15, the Guardian reports.

American national Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian partner Lucas Fowler, 23, were found by police with multiple gunshot wounds close to their camper van.