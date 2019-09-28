Canadian Killers Who Sparked Massive Manhunt Planned For More Victims, Police Say

Two men who killed three people in rural Canada before turning their weapons on themselves planned for more victims, police have said.
Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who sparked one of the biggest manhunts in Canada’s history, filmed themselves confessing to the murders, it was revealed on Friday during a press conference in Vancouver.
The clips do not give any indication of a reason for their crimes and, despite receiving more than 1,000 tips, police have been unable to find a motive.
The pair made one video in which they admitted killing two tourists, who were travelling together in northern British Columbia, on July 15, the Guardian reports.
American national Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian partner Lucas Fowler, 23, were found by police with multiple gunshot wounds close to their camper van.
In a separate video Schmegelsky and McLeod claimed responsibility for the death of Leonard Dyck, a botanist from Vancouver, whose body was discovered on July 19.
The digital camera used to make the videos belonged to Dyck.
The videos will not be made public, with police telling reporters the decision had been made “in an effort not to sensationalise the actions” of the pair.
Kevin Hackett, assistant commissioner at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told reporters: “They were cold. They were remorseless, matter of fact.”
A 13-page report compiled by police was also released at the press conference, revealed that the pair made another video in which they said they had been trapped by a fast-moving river during their 3,000-mile journey to evade the authorities.
They were initially planning to travel as far as Hudson Bay, where they hoped to hijack a boat and head for Europe or Africa, however after becoming stranded said they were planning to kill themselves after seeking out more victims, NBC reported.
Schmegelsky and McLeod’s bodies were eventually found on the banks of a river in Manitoba on August 7, more than two weeks after the extensive manhunt was launched.
Forensic evidence confirmed that the pair killed themselves with the same weapons they used to target their three victims – one legally purchased gun and another firearm made up from parts of several other guns.
Friday’s conference marked the conclusion of the case, with no further lines of enquiry being followed.