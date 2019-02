ENTERTAINMENT

'Captain Marvel' Star Brie Larson Irks 'White Males' After Diversity Comments

Superhero film "Captain Marvel" is still two weeks from being released, but its interest rating on website Rotten Tomatoes has been dropping. Men angry at comments made by the film's lead Brie Larson have been taking to the popular film review site to express their anger. The backlash was sparked when Larson told Marie Claire magazine that she wanted to make her "press days were more inclusive".